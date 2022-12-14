Mobileye Global (MBLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) recently:

12/13/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,996. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.