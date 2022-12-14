Modus Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.37. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

