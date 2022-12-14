Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

