Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

