MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.65. 1,465,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.