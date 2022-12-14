Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $435.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $401.52 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,996 shares of company stock worth $33,751,525 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

