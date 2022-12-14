MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in November

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MonotaRO Trading Down 2.3 %

MONOY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,406. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. On average, analysts predict that MonotaRO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

