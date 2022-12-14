Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 35 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.12.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $636.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.