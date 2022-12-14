Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

