Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.95 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $6,095,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

