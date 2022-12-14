Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MDT opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

