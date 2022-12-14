Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 919 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

