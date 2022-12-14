Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $111.20

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 3047903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.46).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOON. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 460 ($5.64) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £384.88 million and a PE ratio of 1,990.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.27.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.