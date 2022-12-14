Morgan Stanley Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $325.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.43.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Up 1.6 %

CACI International stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.61. 366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that CACI International will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723 shares of company stock worth $212,811 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in CACI International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.