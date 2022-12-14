Morgan Stanley Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $65.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,996. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

