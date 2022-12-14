Morgan Stanley Increases Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $83.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 5,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Timken will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Timken by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 431,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Timken by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

