Morgan Stanley Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. 173,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in APA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

