Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 80,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 55,457 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

