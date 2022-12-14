M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 17.8% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 198,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in PayPal by 64.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 219.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,206,000 after purchasing an additional 759,719 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

