Multichain Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $73.52 million and $2.28 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00022357 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00513602 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $898.04 or 0.05018044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.03 or 0.30431177 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

