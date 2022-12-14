MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 115,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,577,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday.

MultiPlan Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $977.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 123,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 2,103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

