MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $77.40 million and $7.61 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

