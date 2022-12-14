My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $951,882.23 and approximately $1.03 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.01518755 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012334 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00031894 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.01748906 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

