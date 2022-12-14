MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Update

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 232,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. 89,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $112.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $799.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.60 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Stories

