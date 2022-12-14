National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $6.08

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.25. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.6% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 588,142 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 155.3% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 147.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth $2,100,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

