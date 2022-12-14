Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.16.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $111.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,915. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 129.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

