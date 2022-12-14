NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 6.4%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 18,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,701,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeoGenomics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,576,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

