NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 6.4%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 18,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,701,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.01.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
