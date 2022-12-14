Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.16 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $82.16 million and $1.48 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,826.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00423515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00833470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00105452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00612275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00253835 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

