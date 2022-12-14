Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $19,646,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.07. The firm has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.