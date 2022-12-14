Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in AbbVie by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 109,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in AbbVie by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.