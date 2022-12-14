Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Capital World Investors increased its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MCD opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.23 and a 200-day moving average of $256.37. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

