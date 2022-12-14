Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 145,100 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 145,100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

