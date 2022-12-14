Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

