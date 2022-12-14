New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 2,041.5% in November

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,800 shares, an increase of 2,041.5% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
NWWCF remained flat at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30. New China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
About New China Life Insurance
