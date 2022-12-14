New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $72.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

