New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.34. 6,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.