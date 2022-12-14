New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.31. 6,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

