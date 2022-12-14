New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. 35,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,651. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.