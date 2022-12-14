New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 22,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

