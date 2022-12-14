New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

PXD traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.