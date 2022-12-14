New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $514,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 131,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.58. 4,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,388. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.