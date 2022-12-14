New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $815,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.71. 1,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,011. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

