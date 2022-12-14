New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Trading Up 1.6 %

CMI stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

