New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 21,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.