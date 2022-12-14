New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

CSX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 108,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,077,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.