New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 785.8% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,853,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

New Generation Consumer Group Stock Performance

NGCG stock traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,103. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.02.

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

