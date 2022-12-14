New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$126,850.64 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Martin Wafforn sold 40,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total value of C$126,850.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,936.57.

Martin Wafforn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Martin Wafforn sold 6,900 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.35, for a total value of C$23,143.98.

New Pacific Metals Stock Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

