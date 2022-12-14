New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 235.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 190.5%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

