Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Update

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 14,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NEM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 7,519,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

