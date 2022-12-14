Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Up 2.3%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 7,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Nexi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43.

Nexi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.