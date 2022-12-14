Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Up 2.3%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 7,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
Nexi Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43.
Nexi Company Profile
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexi (NEXPF)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.